Rosario Dawson Says 'Of Course' She Endorses Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson on Monday shut down speculation that she isn’t endorsing Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) for president, tweeting that “of course” she supports the senator ― whom she is dating.

“Anyone writing otherwise clearly hasn’t been paying attention,” she wrote. “My focus this election is on voter registration and the census.”

For the record I, of course, endorse @CoryBooker. Anyone writing otherwise clearly hasn’t been paying attention. My focus this election is on voter registration and the census. Proud to celebrate 15 years with @votolatino and support folks in using their voice and being counted! — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) September 9, 2019

This weekend, a number of news outlets, including conservative publications like The Daily Caller and the Washington Examiner, seized on a remark Dawson made at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Regardless of Cory, I wasn’t going to be behind any particular candidate this election,” she’d told Variety. “I really just want to be behind the electorate.”

But on Monday, the “Zombieland: Double Tap” star clarified that she meant her focus remains with organizations like Voto Latino, a nonprofit encouraging Latino voters to become more politically involved. She’s been with the group for 15 years, she noted.

Dawson also shared at the festival that she’s frustrated with expectations that she would set aside her own career to follow Booker on the campaign trail.

“I’ve been getting all this press like ‘Why aren’t you at your man’s side?’ when I’ve made it really clear that it’s OK to be a working mom,” she said.

The pair first confirmed their relationship in March.

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving,” Dawson told TMZ then.