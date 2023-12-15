Rosario Dawson Is Going To Be A Grandma At 44, And She Can't Wait

Rosario Dawson told Page Six that not only is she going to be a grandmother soon, she’s picked out the perfect nickname for herself: “Glamma.”
“It’s very exciting,” the 44-year-old “Rent” star said, after she “let slip” that her daughter Isabella is expecting, the New York Post gossip site reported Thursday.
HuffPost reached out to the actor’s representative for further comment.
Dawson adopted Isabella in 2014 when the child was 11. She has said that being a mom “is the best role of my life.”
“For me, it’s what I would imagine as like my first marriage almost, really,” Dawson said in 2018. “It’s a real commitment for life. And it’s really powerful that she was old enough to choose me back. So it’s really, really beautiful.”
Dawson made headlines recently for her romance with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), which ended last year.
But she has generally kept a low profile in her life with Isabella.
“I’m grateful for her development, our maturation and our connection,” she told Health magazine in 2021. “To have a young person move in with you and to have to really consciously work through triggers and that kind of stuff is a really different thing than being pregnant and having your baby grow up in front of you — to be able to see how we’re getting closer and closer. We are a family, and it’s beautiful.”
Dawson suggested that Isabella is not interested in being the public eye, but she’s reminded her daughter that she can still make an impact.
“I remember me and my daughter were talking and she was like, ‘You know, I’m just not interested in being on a podium like you, Mom. I’m not going to do that kind of thing,’” Dawson told “Entertainment Tonight” at a beach-preservation event earlier this year. “And I was like, ‘Well, that doesn’t mean that you can’t be an advocate, or an activist, or volunteer.’”