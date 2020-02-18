Rosario Dawson Opens Up About Her Sexuality And That 'Coming Out' Instagram Post

Rosario Dawson opened up about her sexuality in a new interview this week, nearly two years after she got fans talking on social media with a detailed acknowledgement of LGBTQ Pride Month.

The actor and singer, who is in a relationship with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), steered clear of traditional labels like “lesbian” or “bisexual” in her chat with Bustle, published Tuesday. Still, she suggested that a 2018 Instagram post in which she addressed “my fellow LGBTQ+ homies” was, in fact, a nod to her own sexuality.

“People kept saying that I [came out]. ... I didn’t do that,” she said. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

Dawson seemed quick to distance herself from the notion that she formally sees herself as a member of the LGBTQ community, however.

“I’ve never had a relationship in that space,” she said. “So it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Much of the remainder of the interview was focused on her current role on the USA anthology series “Briarpatch,” which debuted earlier this month. She also discussed her relationship with Booker, whom she began dating in October 2018.

Like most unions between two high-profile public figures, Booker and Dawson’s relationship has been subjected to intense media scrutiny. The actor told Bustle that she’s gone to lengths to keep it private primarily for the sake of her 17-year-old daughter, Isabella, whom she adopted in 2014.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” she explained. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”

“But in each other I think we found our person,” she added.

With Booker having exited the 2020 presidential race in January, Dawson said she now plans to back whichever candidate becomes the Democratic nominee. She campaigned for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in 2016.