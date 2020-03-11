ENTERTAINMENT

Rosario Dawson Says She Voted For Sanders After Cory Booker Endorsed Biden

The primary choice would have been so easy if her boyfriend Booker had stayed in the Democratic race for president.

Dinner discussions between actor Rosario Dawson and boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) might be a bit more heated now.

The “Briarpatch” star voted for Bernie Sanders in the primary, she declared on Monday ― the same day former presidential candidate Booker endorsed Joe Biden.

“I got to vote for Bernie again and I did,” Dawson, who also supported the Vermont senator in 2016, wrote on Instagram. “Whoever it is that you’re supporting I hope that you are doing it consciously, with heart and with a ballot.”

Booker dropped out of the Democratic race in January. In his endorsement of Biden on Monday, Booker tweeted: “Joe Biden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us.”

Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson, all smiles at a premiere for Dawson's movie "Zombieland: Double Tap."  

Booker and Dawson’s relationship became gossip fodder on the campaign trail.

She is an incredible girlfriend,” he told a CNN town hall in March 2019. “I’m very lucky to be in a relationship with someone who is just so incredibly special, but more importantly has taught me so much in a very short period of time.”

The “Rent” star called Booker a “wonderful human being.” Facing questions from conservative outlets about her candidate allegiance, Dawson said in September 2019 that “of course” she endorsed Booker.

Dawson, who co-founded Voto Latino, a group that encourages Hispanic voting and political involvement, presumably voted in the California primary on Super Tuesday.

