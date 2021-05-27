'Physical' Trailer Is Here To Fill The 'Glow'-Sized Hole In Your Heart

Seemingly created in a lab to satiate fans still disgruntled over the cancelation of “Glow,” the new dark comedy “Physical” starring Rose Byrne is almost here to scratch the nostalgia-driven 1980s itch in your life.

The 10-episode series, which premieres on Apple TV+ on June 18, follows Byrne’s Sheila Rubin, a mother and a wife who gets in touch with her inner aerobics goddess after being overlooked by practically everyone in her life.

She gets started, or leotarded rather, after getting hooked on the trendy workout craze before becoming a teacher at a local studio to make money when her husband loses his job.

But soon enough, she’s on her way to building an aerobics empire with the boom of at-home workout videos, setting her on a journey of self-discovery and self-empowerment ― all presumably set to a killer ’80s soundtrack.

“After just one class you can feel it happening. You becoming you again,” Byrne says in the trailer as she reaches out to other struggling women. “Don’t underestimate me.”

Executive produced and written by “Desperate Housewives” producer Annie Weisman, “Physical” is directed by Liza Johnson, Stephanie Laing and Craig Gillespie, who has some experience capturing a bygone decade after helming “I, Tonya.”

“Physical” is Byrne’s first regular TV gig after starring as Gloria Steinem in last year’s “Mrs. America” and, of course, Glenn Close’s frenemy for five seasons of “Damages.”