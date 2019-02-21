Rose Gold Trash Cans Are The Joy Trigger We All Deserve

Amazon

If you thought the millennial-pink-everything trend was on its way out the door, you might’ve overlooked the rose gold trash can lurking in the doorway.

That’s because rose gold trash cans are apparently the buzzworthy thing we all need now. For the person who wants fancy trash for their fancy lifestyle, there’s one rose gold style in particular that’s caught the eye of literally thousands of Amazon shoppers.

The SimpleHuman 12-gallon stainless steel step trash can in rose gold has racked up nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating. This trash can is easily cooler than me, and probably cooler than most of you. For the person who’s ever thought, “Damn, if only my garbage were trendier,” this can is for you.

Elevate your lifestyle with a rose gold trash can in every room of your house, because SimpleHuman also makes a basic round step trash can in rose gold for the bathroom, and a teeny tiny countertop rose gold trash can for compost, laundry lint or more.

Unfortunately, the 12-gallon model will set you back about $130 on Amazon, but the good news is that there are plenty of other rose gold trash cans online that’ll make you want to ’gram your garbage straightaway, without breaking the bank.

Take a look below at the 11 rose gold trash cans that you probably don’t need, but definitely want: