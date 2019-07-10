Watch Rose Lavelle Do Amazing Soccer Tricks At Age 11

Rose Lavelle paraded through New York City’s Canyon of Heroes Wednesday to celebrate her team’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup. She collected her share of personal glory as well, scoring a goal in the final match and winning the bronze ball as the third-best player in the tournament.

But in a backyard long ago, the soccer star already showed signs of greatness as an 11-year-old just showing off. In its bio of her, the U.S. Soccer website highlighted a recently resurfaced YouTube clip of Lavelle, which features her performing ball-juggling tricks to the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).” (See the video below.)

Sweet dreams, indeed. Congrats to that little kid who grew up to be a world champ.