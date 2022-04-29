Rose Leslie Says Kit Harington Would Be In 'Very Different Headspace' Without Rehab

"Game of Thrones" stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington married in 2018. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Actor Rose Leslie has opened up about her husband Kit Harington’s past alcohol abuse issues, saying in a new interview that he’d be “in a very different headspace right now” had he not entered rehab.

“For Kit, being an addict, it’s very important for him to recognize himself as such,” Leslie, who starred in “Game of Thrones” with Harington, told Harper’s Bazaar UK in an interview published online Thursday.

“The AA community has provided such a loving space for him to feel heard, to make sure he’s not alone,” she continued. “But if it weren’t for rehab, he would be in a very different headspace right now.”

Harington and Leslie married in 2018. He sought treatment in 2019 following the end of “Game of Thrones,” the HBO fantasy drama that propelled them both to worldwide fame. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, last year.

In an interview with The Sunday Times about his treatment, Harington recalled going “through some pretty horrible stuff” after the conclusion of the hit show.

“Things that have happened to me since ‘Thrones’ ended, and that were happening during ‘Thrones,’ were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol,” he said at the time. “You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person. And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.’”

Now three years on, Leslie told Harper’s Bazaar UK that she was “doing well” but it wasn’t on her to police her husband.