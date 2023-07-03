Rose Leslie And Kit Harington Welcome Their Second Child, A Daughter

LONDON (AP) — Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their second child.

A publicist for Harington confirmed Monday that the couple, who famously met on the set of “Game of Thrones” and are now both 36, have added a daughter to their family. Further details weren’t immediately available.

In early 2021, the pair confirmed the birth of a son.

Harington and Leslie’s relationship began in 2011 on the set of the HBO megahit series, on which they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow — a brother of the Night’s Watch with kingdom-shattering secrets — and Ygritte, a rebel wildling.

Advertisement

They married in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral castle in Scotland.

Actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their second child, a publicist for Harington confirmed on Monday. Getty

Since leaving “Game of Thrones” in 2014, Leslie has starred in the legal drama “The Good Fight,” sci-fi romance series “The Time Traveler’s Wife” and the Kenneth Branagh-directed Agatha Christie remake “Death on the Nile.”