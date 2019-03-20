Disgraced comedian Roseanne Barr returned to stand-up comedy and blasted ABC for firing her.

Barr appeared at a surprise March 16 gig at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas, still bitter that ABC ousted her last year from the successful reboot of sitcom “Roseanne” after she wrote a racist tweet about former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“When you get fired, you get real suicidal, but I’d never kill myself because that would make too many fucking people happy,” Barr said in her routine, per Deadline. “And I’m not about to make people happy.”

Barr was introduced by fellow comic Andrew Dice Clay, who said she hadn’t performed on stage “since she said something.” She got an enthusiastic reception, then slammed her former employer.

“Dear ABC, when you asked me back to once again bail out your shit, fuckin’, low-rated network, I did so with the same vigor I’ve always rocked, and I delivered you the highest ratings you’ve had in 10 fucking years,” Barr hissed. “At the first sign of controversy, you killed me off with a drug overdose. But you know what, I ain’t dead, bitches.”

Clay posted several videos of the appearance, including a few in which he and Barr danced.

ABC canceled “Roseanne” after she used a “Planet of the Apes” reference to describe Jarrett, who is black. The network replaced the show with “The Conners.”