Rosie O'Donnell Furthers Trump Feud With November Prediction

But on Monday, O’Donnell zinged him by playing political prognosticator.

A new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll had presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden ahead of Trump 49 to 42% in the race for president. The New York Times noted the battle is probably tighter when battleground states and registered voters versus likely voters are taken into account.

But O’Donnell, not surprisingly, wished for a more lopsided outcome.

“I think November we’re gonna be a landslide and take him out, that’s what I have to believe,” she told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, according to The Hill.

O’Donnell added that she had faith in “the heart of the nation” and “people will rise to the occasion and vote him out. That’s what I hope.”

O’Donnell has not always fared well with her crystal ball. She predicted back in January 2019 that Trump would be arrested before the election. She later suggested Biden serve as an “elder statesman” to advise the 2020 Democratic nominee.