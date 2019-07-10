Rosie O'Donnell Suggests 2020 Job For Joe Biden, But It's Not President

Former Vice President Joe Biden may no longer be the Democrats’ unequivocal frontrunner, but still remains ahead in the polls.

Nevertheless, Rosie O’Donnell explained Tuesday why she thinks Biden should actually sit out the election.

The TV personality told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that Biden should “be an elder statesman” and utilize his decades of experience to advise whoever ends up taking on President Donald Trump.

Biden’s ideas and beliefs are “antiquated” and he “is not the future of the Democratic Party,” said O’Donnell, who has been engaged in a yearslong war of words with the current president.

She also threw her backing behind Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Check out the interview here: