ENTERTAINMENT

Rosie O'Donnell Suggests 2020 Job For Joe Biden, But It's Not President

O'Donnell thinks the former vice president would be better deployed elsewhere in the Democratic fight against Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden may no longer be the Democrats’ unequivocal frontrunner, but still remains ahead in the polls.

Nevertheless, Rosie O’Donnell explained Tuesday why she thinks Biden should actually sit out the election.

The TV personality told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that Biden should “be an elder statesman” and utilize his decades of experience to advise whoever ends up taking on President Donald Trump.

Biden’s ideas and beliefs are “antiquated” and he “is not the future of the Democratic Party,” said O’Donnell, who has been engaged in a yearslong war of words with the current president.

She also threw her backing behind Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Check out the interview here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Donald Trump Politics and Government Joe Biden Chris Cuomo
CONVERSATIONS