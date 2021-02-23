Ross Mathews And Boyfriend Wellington Garcia Are Engaged: 'Fiancé, You Stay!'

Ross Mathews is looking forward to “a lifetime of adventure” with his new fiancé.

The TV personality, author and podcast host announced Tuesday that he and his boyfriend, Wellington García, had gotten engaged after about a year of dating.

He called García the “smartest, funniest and kindest man I’ve ever met” in a heartfelt Instagram post alongside a photograph of the couple showing off their engagement rings. Nodding to a catchphrase those familiar with his work on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” should recognize, he quipped, “Fiancé, you stay!”

Mathews, who also appears on “Live From E!” and is based in Los Angeles, talked more about the engagement Tuesday on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“About a year ago, I met somebody who just changed my life totally,” he said. “He’s an educator and he’s hilarious and he’s the smartest person I’ve ever met. And you know how Beyoncé says, ‘If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it?’ Well, I did!”

Mathews also acknowledged during the interview that embarking on a bicoastal romance during the COVID-19 pandemic meant having to navigate a fair number of logistical challenges.

“We had to date through quarantine, making those Zoom dates,” he said, “and then eventually traveling and being together and making it work.”

Before meeting García, Mathews was in a relationship with stylist Salvador Camarena. The couple’s search for a vacation home in Palm Springs, California, was documented in a 2013 episode of HGTV’s “House Hunters.” By November 2018, however, the couple had split after nearly a decade together.

Mathews has been vocal about his desire to one day leave the single life behind and become a father.

“I want to start focusing on my life and my happiness,” he told HuffPost in 2017. “I want to have kids now. I feel like I’ve been married and raising my career. I’m ready pretty soon to think about having some babies.”

Mathews did not announce a wedding date. But he said he felt as though he has found a suitable life match in García, who he described as “so extraordinary.”

“I can’t even believe it, but yes, I am the happiest man,” he said Tuesday.