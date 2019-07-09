Ross Perot, the Texas businessman who ran unsuccessfully for president twice, has died, The Dallas Morning News was first to report Tuesday. He was 89.

Perot broke from the Republican Party in the early 1990s, upending the 1992 election by winning 19.7 million votes as an independent candidate running against then–Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton (D) and incumbent President George H.W. Bush (R). He failed, however, to carry a single state.

In 1995 he launched the Reform Party and ran for president again in 1996, that time securing 8 million votes.

Perot famously treated Americans to 30-minute infomercials about his plan for the economy, aided by cardboard graphs and charts that drew as many as 16.5 million viewers, according to a 1992 New York Times report.

He rose from the poverty of the Great Depression to make billions in the computer business, where he started out as an IBM salesman in 1957.

Born June 27, 1930, in Texarkana, Texas, Perot began work from an early age, delivering newspapers on a pony as a child, The Associated Press noted. Perot spent a few years in the Navy before his short-lived stint at IBM. In 1962, he launched his own data processing company called Electronic Data Systems, which found clients in the insurance industry.

Perot netted $1.5 billion, according to Forbes, by selling the company to General Motors in 1986. His next enterprise, Perot Systems, sold to Dell Computer for $3.9 billion in 2009.

