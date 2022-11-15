“Great gadget! I’ve always hated peeling potatoes. If you’re the same BUY THIS! Of course it takes up some valuable cupboard space, but not much, and it’s so worth it. It works on anything that needs peeling. I watched a woman peel EVERYTHING imaginable with this in a YouTube video. Pretty much works on everything, but the potatoes is what sold me. There’s a little at the top & bottom it can’t reach, but I just cut it off. And sometimes the blade pops off when removing potato - easy to pop back on. LOVE THIS THING. Never peeling potatoes again by hand again.” — DesertCat

“Don’t let the lower price dissuade you. It’s every bit as good as the more expensive brand my friend had last year. I use mine at work and home. I set on the counter, or a potato in while I’m tending to other opening duties at the cafe... No more losing my grip on potatoes or my fingers swelling, going numb from peeling. (Carpal tunnel, joint pain). Even if I didn’t have hand issues, I would highly recommend this. It’s very fast. Occasionally, use a toothpick under the tiny blade to remove potato debris. This is my favorite and most used time saver in the home and work kitchen.” — Batznblkcatz

“We love this thing!!! Best gift ever. I married a potato fiend. Seriously, this guy can demolish a plate of mashed like nobody’s business. So, it’s bad enough that I have to peel 5 lbs of taters just for him on the reg, but jeebus, when we have company? Ugh. That’s why I let hubs open this present a few days before Christmas. We were hosting Christmas Eve here, and I was dying to try it out on a big 20 lb bag of tubers. (Okay, fine, maybe it was more of a gift to me.)



“We were such losers as we tried the thing out for the first time. Standing there staring at it in awe. I actually took a video and sent it to my family! Guess it doesn’t take much to impress us. Then again, it was great to see the kids fighting over something other than their damned video games for once. Those two battled it out to take turns while I sat my butt on the couch with a glass of wine. Before I knew it, they’d peeled the entire 20 lb bag! Good wholesome holiday fun. I’m sure my boys will always remember their special Potato Christmas. Heck, maybe we just started a new tradition. Okay. I’m getting punchy. Sorry.



“In conclusion, I’ll say that this is probably the greatest gadget in my kitchen at the moment. Works fantastic. Makes peeling potatoes fun! If I ever get drafted into the army, you can be sure this little gem will be coming with me. Highly recommend.: — T Torrest