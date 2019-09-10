HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Rothy's Rothy's has introduced a Chelsea boot.

This isn’t your average Chelsea boot.

Rothy’s — the brand that’s become known for making Meghan Markle’s favorite flat shoe — just launched a new style perfect for fall: a Chelsea boot. The highly anticipated addition to the Rothy’s lineup is perfect for rainy days, cool walks and anything else fall weather can throw your way.

The boot, which is made of the same repurposed plastic fibers from water bottles as the brand’s best-known sustainable flats, is polished enough for the office and comfortable enough for weekend wear. It has a practical ankle-height silhouette with plenty of stretch and give for a comfortable fit. And, true to Rothy’s design, the Chelsea boots are machine-washable, too.

Rothys Rothy's just launched a Chelsea boot?

The new style is welcome news for Rothy’s fans, especially after the brand tried — and failed — to launch a hyped-up slide back in May.

I was able to road test a pair of the new Rothy’s Chelsea boots earlier this month and found them to be extremely comfortable for a full day. They’re incredibly easy to slip on with the handy pull tab at the back, and they’re comfortable for my wider feet because the repurposed plastic material is stretchy. They’re also tall enough to wear with ankle socks (not those low-rise socks that fall down all damn day, but genuine ankle socks).

I wore the Chelsea boots for a full Saturday, taking them from Prospect Park to Greenpoint in Brooklyn. I walked more than 11,000 steps when all was said and done, and I found the Chelsea boot to be way more comfortable than other styles I’ve tried from the brand (namely, the Rothy’s “Point,” which is too narrow for my toes).

Brittany Nims x HuffPost I wore the Chelsea around for a full Saturday, taking them from Prospect Park to Greenpoint. I walked more than 11,000 steps in the Chelsea boot when all said and done.

My only complaint was a slightly sore pinky toe on my right side that had been rubbed all day. (Though, to be fair, this almost always happens with any pair of shoes because of the shape of my feet.) I found that my heels and arches weren’t as sore or tired as they usually are after a full day of walking around.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised to see how well the boots held up to a full day of activity, and I’d recommend them as a comfortable women’s walking shoe for weekends and as a good women’s shoe for travel.

Rothy's Rothy's new Chelsea boot comes in eight colors.