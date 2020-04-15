Driver’s Attempt To Speed Through A Roundabout Goes Horribly Wrong

This is why you should never try to speed through a roundabout.
Footage from Rabien, Poland, above, shows a driver hit a roundabout at full speed and then go airborne.
The vehicle slammed into a church and was so badly damaged that firefighters had to cut through the wreckage to remove the driver. Local officials said the unnamed motorist remained conscious and was not seriously injured.
It’s not clear when the incident took place.
(h/t digg)
