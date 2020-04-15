WEIRD NEWS

Driver’s Attempt To Speed Through A Roundabout Goes Horribly Wrong

The wild scene was caught on video.

This is why you should never try to speed through a roundabout

Footage from Rabien, Poland, above, shows a driver hit a roundabout at full speed and then go airborne. 

The vehicle slammed into a church and was so badly damaged that firefighters had to cut through the wreckage to remove the driver. Local officials said the unnamed motorist remained conscious and was not seriously injured. 

It’s not clear when the incident took place. 

(h/t digg)

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
