I live in Los Angeles, and my house has neither central air, nor the ability to house a standard window AC in most of its windows. For years, I would suffer through summers with a collection of powerful-yet-obnoxiously loud box fans and sleek-yet-weak tower fans.
Until now. Enter my personal savior, the Rowenta Turbo 16-inch stand fan. Made in Germany, it delivers power, oscillation and practically silent cooling, all of which actually make my house a pleasant place to be when the mercury climbs to unbearable levels.
16 inches refers to the diameter of Turbo Silence’s 5-blade oscillating fan head, while the actual height of the unit can be adjusted anywhere from 42 to 54 inches. It has five speeds, including Turbo Boost for extra power (circulating air at 2436 cubic feet per minute) and whisper-quite Silent Night for bedtime. FYI, it’s currently 90 degrees outside and I’m quite comfortable using the fan on its lowest standard setting.
This fan also comes with some nice extras, including energy-saving modes, sleep timers, a very straightforward control panel, and even a storage slot for the fan’s remote control. Despite all the added features it’s still a snap to set up, and remains the sleekest and most unobtrusive large-size fan I’ve ever used.
I’m definitely not alone in my love for this breezy baby. Check out some rave reviews below—or, if you’re presently marinating in your own juices, just take my word for it and buy the damn thing! Your sweat glands won’t regret it.
“This fan is exceptional in every way. If I had more rooms in need of a fan I’d buy more.” — RogueDucati
“I bought one for my living room based on the reviews. I live in AZ so I’ve had my share of fans, most performed as promised, but none were quiet. I was blown away (no pun intended) at the lack of noise without giving up performance. Just received my second one last week for my bedroom. THIS is a fan you want went trying to fall asleep, and staying cool.” — RBD1stID
“I bought this fan 2 years ago i love it. It is so quiet i am able to sleep through the night and i can’t hear it running. I would recommend this to anyone.” — Jillbean
“I’ve bought many fans in my life and this is by far the most powerful, in terms of moving air, that I’ve had. Even compared to box fans that sit in the window, it’s much stronger. And better yet, it’s much quieter! I’ve had it for five years now with not a single problem, and remain as happy as I was from the start. Plus, the remote control provides all the functionality one could ask for (except for a straightforward, literal manual, with more than pictorial attempts to work around one—perhaps the manufacturer could consider an online manual that could be downloaded). On low power mode it still moves a lot of air and is whisper-quiet. Really, I can’t recommend this fan enough. And I have nothing to do with the company in any way.” – R3ick