Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said President Donald Trump’s cries for his supporters to march to the Capitol ahead of Wednesday’s deadly attack were “clearly reckless” but stopped short of calling for the president to resign, instead suggesting that America should move on and focus on the incoming administration.

“I think the president’s decisions and his actions that day and leading up to that day on this topic were clearly reckless,” Blunt said in an interview Sunday with CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Now, my personal view is that the president touched the hot stove on Wednesday and is unlikely to touch it again.”

As Trump’s presidency draws to a close, he said, “we should be thinking more about the first day of the next presidency than the last day of his presidency, in my view.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Roy Blunt said Trump's call for his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was "clearly reckless" but said he won't call on him to resign.

Blunt’s comments came as Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on Sunday joined fellow GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) in calling for Trump’s resignation. House Democrats have said they plan to vote to impeach Trump this week.

Michael Sherwin, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said Thursday that criminally charging Trump for his role in Wednesday’s riot is also not off the table.

“Anyone that had a role, and the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged,” Sherwin said.

During Wednesday’s “Save America March” in Washington, Trump called on his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol and “fight like hell” in an effort to overturn his presidential election defeat.

Five people, one of which was a Capitol police officer, were killed after violent crowds forced their way into the building.

