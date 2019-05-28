Twitter Users Troll Roy Moore For Claiming He Can Beat Doug Jones In Senate Rematch

Say this about Roy Moore: The twice-fired Alabama judge and failed senatorial candidate doesn’t lack for confidence.
Although Moore lost his 2017 Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones after allegations of Moore’s sexual misconduct toward teen girls, he is reportedly considering another run for office in 2020.
On Monday, Moore responded to a tweet from journalist Scott Wong, who quoted Alabama GOP senatorial candidate Bradley Byrne saying that Moore couldn’t win the GOP nomination since “we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because he was our nominee in 2017.”
Moore suggested that Byrne was running scared.
He followed that up with another tweet suggesting he’s the natural pick for Alabama voters.
Moore’s tough-talking tweet inspired a lot of Twitter snark from people who were frankly skeptical.
Of course, this meme came up.
One person felt the issue was bigger than a previously defeated candidate expressing excessive confidence in his future chances.
And although Donald Trump endorsed Moore during the 2017 special election, this tweet by Donald Trump Jr. suggests the former judge may want to reconsider running in 2020.
This story has been updated with a tweet from Donald Trump Jr.