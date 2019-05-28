Twitter Users Troll Roy Moore For Claiming He Can Beat Doug Jones In Senate Rematch

1 / 5 Former Gov. Mitt Romney (R-Mass.)

Romney's position on abortion and other women's health issues switched from pro-choice to anti-choice during his term as governor from 2003 to 2007, and his record on choice-related issues is mixed. He vetoed a measure that would have allowed pharmacists to dispense emergency contraception without a prescription to rape victims, but he signed into law a measure to expand family planning services for low-income women and families in Massachusetts. Romney was also one of the few GOP candidates who refused to sign the Susan B. Anthony List's pro-life pledge, because <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mitt-romney-pro-life_n_879582" target="_hplink">his camp said</a> it could have some "potentially unforeseen consequences." But he believes abortion should only be legal in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother, and he said if he were president he would support the reversal of <em>Roe v. Wade</em>. "This is not the time for the Republican Party to put up a candidate who is weak on the pro-life issue or has a history of flip-flopping over it," Bachmann said of Romney at a National Right to Life convention in June. Romney said as president he would defund Planned Parenthood, and <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/mitt-romney-planned-parenthood_n_1343450" target="_hplink">then took it even further </a>saying he'd "get rid of that" altogether.

Getty