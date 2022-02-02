Entertainment

Watch The Dark Tom Brady Joke That Trevor Noah Quickly Brushed Aside

Roy Wood Jr.'s riff on the quarterback's retirement got an intriguing response from "The Daily Show" host.
The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. jokingly complimented Tom Brady for not murdering his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, on Tuesday ― and host Trevor Noah had an interesting reaction. (Watch below.)

Deadpan? Uncomfortable? Pressed for time? All of the above?

Noah had wrapped up a bit about the official retirement of the star quarterback, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 22 seasons.

Then Wood riffed on the three-time league MVP, complimenting Brady for avoiding serious problems off the field. “No drugs, no arrest, no drama ... his wife not murdered. His wife is very unmurdered.”

Noah eyed Wood for a second and quickly transitioned to a new segment.

