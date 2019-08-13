Roy Moore Still Watches 'M*A*S*H,' And It Makes Him Mad About LGBTQ Rights

WASHINGTON ― Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore went on a predictable tirade about sodomy and transgender people over the weekend. But in the midst of it, he made a stunning revelation: He still watches “M*A*S*H.” And it makes him angry about LGBTQ rights.

“You know, the LGBTQ-VRSTUV, I don’t know what it is – LGBTQ, when they first came out, I said, ‘Transgender? Never. That’s dumb,’” Moore said on Saturday at the Dekalb County Republican Breakfast Club in Fort Payne, Alabama, according to the conservative news blog Yellowhammer News.

“Do you know what transgender is? That’s not Biblical,” Moore continued. “And when men want to be women? I was watching ‘M*A*S*H’ the other day, talking about Korea, Vietnam ... talking about what’s his name, Klinger. He wanted to get out of the Army because they didn’t accept transgender. Now, I guess he would get a promotion.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. For starters, is “M*A*S*H” even on TV anymore? Great show, but the last episode aired in 1983. Is this 72-year-old guy up at 3:45 a.m. watching reruns on channel 680, cursing into the darkness about queer people? That’s sad!

Also, Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger’s character wasn’t transgender. He was a cisgender man who wore women’s clothes as a stunt to try to get a Section 8 discharge from the Army, a former designation for soldiers deemed mentally unfit for duty. His cross-dressing was the butt of jokes, and it had nothing to do with his actual sense of gender identity.

And then there’s the idea that because Klinger was cross-dressing, he would be promoted in today’s military because LGBTQ rights have come that far thanks to the Homosexual Agenda™.

“LGBT have an agenda,” Moore warned at the Saturday event. “They won’t even put my name on a billboard now on church because they would get attacked. Who speaks against LGBT? Tell me the last politician you heard to talk about transgender rights. Even the Supreme Court hasn’t recognized transgender rights.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS “LGBT have an agenda,” according to Roy Moore.

The reality is that President Donald Trump has been stripping rights from transgender people ever since he took office. He banned transgender people from serving in the military. His administration has rescinded protections for transgender students at school, proposed rules that would let health care providers discriminate against transgender patients, and announced plans to gut regulations prohibiting discrimination against transgender people in HUD-funded homeless shelters.

But also, come on — no way would Klinger be promoted in today’s military because of his cross-dressing. That’s not how it works! So if you’re reading this, Mr. Moore, you’re welcome for the heteronormative peace of mind the next time you’re channel-surfing for your decades-old TV show about the Korean War.