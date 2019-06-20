“He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones,” Moore tweeted in May, referring to Byrne. Trump responded with a tweet of his own, saying Moore “probably won’t” win if he runs.

Moore responded to Trump’s opposition Thursday by saying the president is “being pushed” by the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“I don’t know what he’s thinking,” Moore said. “I can’t speak for him. But I can say I don’t disagree with him in lots of his policies.”

“I’m not going against President Trump,” Moore added.

However, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. disputed that, calling it “fake news.”