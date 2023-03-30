What's Hot

Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Makes 'Bailiff' Roy Wood Jr. Want To 'Re-Black' Himself

The "Daily Show" comedian was an avalanche of funny in mocking Paltrow's "white people court" ski trial.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. took a run as a bailiff monitoring the ski-collision trial of actor Gwyneth Paltrow and nailed it. (Watch the video below.)

The bit spliced real scenes from the civil trial ― in which the Oscar winner is accused of crashing into a man on a Park City, Utah, slope and causing lasting injuries ― and Wood in a bailiff’s uniform as if he were presiding.

Wood reminds himself he’s in “white people court” ― “let me straighten my back.” He tries to keep neutral as Paltrow answers an attorney’s questions about her “expensive vacation,” losing a half-day of skiing due to the accident, and “lunch and massage.”

“Celebrities need their own court system instead of wasting my time,” Wood’s bailiff gripes. “Got a murder-suicide at 2 o’clock. C’mon, hurry it up.”

But his aggravation only increases.

“This is the whitest shit I’ve ever heard,” he says. “I gotta watch all the ‘Madea’ movies and re-Black myself.”

