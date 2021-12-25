Roy Wood Jr. Gives His Twisted Take On What Is And Isn't A Christmas Movie

Roy Wood Jr. has some ideas about what is and isn’t a Christmas movie that might make you spit out your popcorn. (Watch the clip below.)

In a video posted Friday by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” correspondent Wood offered twisted takes on holiday classics — and on a few unexpected films, too.

Advertisement

“Home Alone” rates a no as Christmas cinema. It’s “a movie about child abandonment and a neglectful mother,” Wood said. ”‘Home Alone’ is basically white people ‘Precious.’”

“Frosty the Snowman” (a half-hour TV special from 1969) gets a no, as well. “This is not a Christmas movie,” Wood proclaimed. “It’s a movie about global warming. Frosty melts at the end of that movie.”