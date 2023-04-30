Roy Wood Jr. Takes Down Clarence Thomas At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Wood ripped on Thomas as he emphasized that billionaires like Crow “always come up with something new to buy.”

Advertisement

“This man bought a Supreme Court justice. Do you understand how rich you have to buy a Supreme – a Black one on top of that. There’s only two in stock and Harlan Crow owns half the inventory,” joked Wood.

“We can all see Clarence Thomas but he belongs to billionaire Harlan Crow. And that’s what an NFT is.”

Wood Jr: We can all see Clarence Thomas, but he belongs to billionaire Harlan Crow. And that's what an nft is. pic.twitter.com/KZekfOsDYr — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2023

Wood, much like President Joe Biden’s remarks before him, also took a jab at Tucker Carlson in the aftermath of his surprise exit from Fox News.

Advertisement

The comedian made light of former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s exit last year as he assured Fox staffers they weren’t alone.

“The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job, some people celebrate it but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at ‘The Daily Show’ so I, too, have been blindsided by the sudden departure of a host of a fake news program,” Wood quipped.

Roy Wood Jr. speaks to Tucker Carlson's staff, "But to Tucker's staff, I want you to know that I know what you're feeling. I work at "The Daily Show" so I too have been blind-sided by the sudden departure of a host of a fake news program." #WHCD pic.twitter.com/eerX9bXaD9 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2023

Wood didn’t hold back jokes at the expense of Biden, either.

He poked fun at the president after he closed his speech with a reference to the “Dark Brandon” meme.

“Y’all, give it up for Dark Brandon. Thank you, I’m happy to be here. Real quick, Mr. President, I think you left some of your classified documents up here,” joked Wood.

Advertisement

Wood Jr: Y'all, give it up for dark Brandon. Thank you. I'm happy to be here. Real quick, Mr. President, I think you left some of your classified documents up here. pic.twitter.com/zcDbGk4T1c — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2023