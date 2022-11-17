Roy Wood Jr. Proves Herschel Walker's 'Vampire' Speech Is Comedy Gold

Roy Wood Jr. made sure to cite Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, as the source for his comedy routine in New York City on Wednesday.

“The Daily Show” correspondent used a bizarre speech Walker made as the Republican gears up to face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in next month’s runoff election. Walker reflected on the horror movie “Fright Night” and how it showed him a “werewolf can kill a vampire.”

“So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore. I wanna be a werewolf,” the former football star said.

"I don't know if you know, vampires are cool people, are they not?" -- Herschel Walker's speeches are somehow even less coherent than his TV appearances. Like, what it this. pic.twitter.com/nl0UmtKa26 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2022

Wood shared a clip of the speech on Twitter Wednesday and raved that he’d “pay $25 and two drink minimum” to watch an hour of Walker’s material at a comedy club.

Elected official?…nah. But ngl, I’d pay $25 and two drink minimum to watch an hour of this shit at the comedy club. pic.twitter.com/xAfuy1wfPh — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) November 16, 2022

Then he put his review to the test at an “Underground Overground Comedy” event at New York’s Katz’s Delicatessen.

He recited Walker’s “vampire” speech verbatim, garnering plenty of laughs, before revealing the source.

“Mans got a future in comedy,” Wood tweeted later, along with a clip from the routine.

Watch it below: