'Daily Show' Skates On Thin Ice With History Of Black Olympians

Roy Wood Jr. slid into the history of Black Winter Olympians on “The Daily Show” this week, and let’s just say he skidded into trouble. (Watch the video below.)

The comic correspondent lectured on the likes of figure skater Debi Thomas, the first Black athlete to medal in the Winter Games, and other competitors without “names that sound like Ikea tables.”

But he ran into a rough patch when he brought up the Jamaican bobsled team.

Wood said the athletes probably thought the sport “was sledding on top of a guy named Bob” and crashed “their sled more times than bitcoin.”

Wood broke out his Jamaican accent, and that’s when a bit of history emerged on the monitor behind him ― original 1988 bobsled team member Devon Harris.

Harris wasn’t pleased.

