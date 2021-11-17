Entertainment

Roy Wood Jr. Is The Fake Doctor You May Need If COVID-19 Cases Keep Rising

A holiday coronavirus surge has Wood's Leo Deblin working his home care biz "ICU 2 U" on "The Daily Show."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Leo Deblin is on call, now that ICUs are filling up again with COVID-19 patients.

Deblin is the alter-ego of comedian Roy Wood Jr. on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” He’s got no MD, but he does have a home care “ICU 2 U” business. (Watch the video below.)

“I’m not a doctor, but will come to your house every 15 minutes to check your chart and just say something,” Deblin says in the video.

He’s got cold brew and chicken noodle IV drips, too.

If you require non-COVID emergency care or “when your doctor says your appendix can’t burst until 2023,” Leo just might be just the cure.

