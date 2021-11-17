Roy Wood Jr. Is The Fake Doctor You May Need If COVID-19 Cases Keep Rising

Leo Deblin is on call, now that ICUs are filling up again with COVID-19 patients.

Deblin is the alter-ego of comedian Roy Wood Jr. on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” He’s got no MD, but he does have a home care “ICU 2 U” business. (Watch the video below.)

Advertisement

“I’m not a doctor, but will come to your house every 15 minutes to check your chart and just say something,” Deblin says in the video.

He’s got cold brew and chicken noodle IV drips, too.