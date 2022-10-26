Roy Wood Jr.'s Passionate 4-Minute Defense Of McRib Is A Comedy McMasterpiece

The McRib is coming back to McDonald’s, and the fast food giant has hinted that it might be for the last time.

“The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was not having it.

“What did the McRib do? Did it say something about Jewish people or something? I thought the McRib is an ally, the McRib has been an ally for years and years,” Wood said. “We all know why McDonald’s canceled the Snack Wrap, we know what the Snack Wrap said, that made perfect sense.”

Advertisement

“What did the Snack Wrap say?” asked host Trevor Noah.

“I’m not going to repeat that on television,” Wood fired back.

Wood then made the case that the McRib was an important seasonal food, suggested another item the company could scrap instead and cooked up a last-ditch plan of attack to save the sandwich that was so extreme Noah had to cut him off.