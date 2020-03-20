Roy Wood Jr. reviewed pandemic-themed movies for a “Daily Show” bit released online Thursday.
And the comedian found the film that President Donald Trump should not, under any circumstances, be allowed to watch during the coronavirus outbreak.
Wood Jr. also had a message for actor Morgan Freeman in the segment ― recorded during the suspension of all late night shows ― and suggested singer-songwriter Billie Eilish “knows something we don’t know,” given what she wears in the music video for her 2019 hit “Bad Guy.”
Check out the clip here:
