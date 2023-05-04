Roy Wood Jr. Names Right-Winger Who Loved His WH Correspondents' Dinner Gags

“The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. has a new fan in Kellyanne Conway.

In the latest episode of the Comedy Central program’s “Beyond The Scenes” podcast, Wood Jr. said the former Donald Trump adviser approached him at the CBS party following his set at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday and told how much she loved his jokes.

“I don’t know whether that’s success or failure,” said Wood Jr.

The comedian recalled being “shocked” by Conway’s comments but joked they could be “the bridge we need to bring the correspondents’ dinner back to being a beautiful bipartisan evening of roasting.”

Wood Jr. and Christiana Mbakwe-Medina, Felonius Munk and David Angelo (three of the writing team that worked on Wood Jr.’s remarks at the dinner) talked elsewhere in the episode about the Kanye West joke that got cut, the line that went awry, the comedian’s freestyling of a ding at President Joe Biden and how they messaged him in realtime with information that he then used on stage.

Watch the video here: