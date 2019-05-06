The Royal Baby Announcement Included A Sweet Nod To Princess Diana

The British royal family grew by one on Monday with the arrival of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first child.

Buckingham Palace announced that the couple welcomed a baby boy weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces at 5:26 a.m. “Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well,” the statement read.

The palace’s announcement also included a subtle nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. In keeping with past royal baby statements, the notice lists family members who “have been informed and are delighted with the news,” but it deviates from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s announcements by naming members of Diana’s family ― her sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale and her brother Earl Spencer.

Harry has reportedly maintained a close relationship with his mother’s family, with Fellowes even giving a reading at his wedding last year.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” read a palace statement in advance of the nuptials.

Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer at the opening of a fountain built in Diana's memory in London's Hyde Park in 2004.

The prince’s uncle, Earl Spencer, tweeted a message of congratulations to the new parents on Monday.

Really very lovely news today - many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family....) — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) May 6, 2019

Royal watchers had guessed that Harry and Meghan would name their child Diana to honor the Princess of Wales, but the news that the baby is a boy has effectively shut down that theory. Still, many are putting their money on another Diana tribute name: Spencer.