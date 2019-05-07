Now that we know the new royal baby is a boy, people have moved forward to the next point of speculation: What will his name be?

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had welcomed their first child, a baby boy weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their pregnancy news, royal fans have been abuzz with baby name predictions ― and many are putting their money where their mouths are.

According to the British betting company Ladbrokes, Arthur is the clear favorite with 5-1 odds, followed by 6-1 for both Albert and Philip, 8-1 for James and 10-1 for Alexander and Alfred. Ladbrokes also reported 14-1 odds for Princess Diana’s family name, Spencer, and 12-1 for Meghan Markle’s father’s name, Thomas.

Here's how we've priced up the #RoyalBaby name betting 👑



Arthur - 5/1

Albert - 6/1

Philip - 6/1

James - 8/1

Alexander - 10/1

Alfred - 10/1

Thomas - 12/1

Spencer - 14/1

Charles - 16/1

Edward - 16/1

Henry - 16/1

Richard - 16/1 — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, the bookies at Coral, another British betting company, have reported 3-1 odds for Alexander, 5-1 for Spencer, 6-1 for Arthur and James, and 8-1 for Albert. Other contenders are Edward (12-1), Oliver (16-1) and Charles (20-1).

Clearly, most people believe the duke and duchess will go the traditional route when it comes to their son’s name, but it’s quite possible they will opt for a different approach.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

“Harry and Meghan have a lot more flexibility in terms of feeling that they need to be deferential to tradition and follow a strict protocol,” Arianne Chernock, an associate professor of modern British history at Boston University, told HuffPost in October after the couple’s pregnancy announcement.