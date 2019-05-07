Prince William And Kate Middleton React To Royal Baby News

Prince William and Kate Middleton are wishing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the best as they embark on the journey of parenthood.

“I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!” William told reporters Tuesday at the launch of the King’s Cup Regatta in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child on Monday.

He added that he and Kate are “absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down.”

“It’s such a special time ― with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays,” the duchess said, referring to two of her children. “It’s such a great time of the year to have a baby.”

“As William said, we look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name’s going to be. It’s really exciting for both of them,” she added. “These next few weeks, it’s always very daunting first time around so wish them all the best.”

William said he had “plenty of advice” for his little brother and sister-in-law.

“I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family and all the joys that come with that,” he said.

