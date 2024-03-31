Royal Family Puts On United Front At Easter Following Kate, Charles’ Cancer Diagnoses

The royals put on a united front while attending Easter church services on Sunday, following a string of health crises for the family.
King Charles and Queen Camilla made an appearance, as promised by Buckingham Palace earlier in the week.
Other royals in attendance included Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The disgraced Prince Andrew also made an appearance, alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children did not join the rest of the royals, as expected.
The Princess of Wales shared last week that she was diagnosed with cancer after months of endless speculation and trolls peddling false conspiracy theories about her absence from public life.
The cancer was found after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.
“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in a video revealing her diagnosis.
The news follows Buckingham Palace’s announcement on Feb. 5 that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.
The cancer was discovered after the king underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
The palace has not specified the type or severity of Kate and Charles’ cancer.