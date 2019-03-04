The Royal Family To Internet Trolls: We Are Not Amused

Anwar Hussein via Getty Images The royal family marked the centenary of Britain's Royal Air Force last year.

Britain’s royal family has had enough with internet trolls and general incivility on social media, particularly in light of ongoing abuse directed at Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. So on Monday, the social media accounts for the Royal Family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace decreed that violators of its guidelines will be banished – and in extreme cases thrown in the dungeon. Well, actually, reported to the police.

“The aim of our social media channels is to create an environment where our community can engage safely in debate and is free to make comments, questions and suggestions,” the guidelines read. “We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities.”

Those online actions deemed inappropriate include spam, defamation, hate speech, obscenity or threats of violence.

You also run the risk of royal disapproval if you are “off-topic, irrelevant or unintelligible.”

And don’t even think about sneaking in any advertising.