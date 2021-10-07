Royal Family Member Says It's 'Tragic' When Menopausal Women Leave The Workplace

Sophie, 56, first publicly spoke about menopause ― and her own experience with it ― when she was announced as patron of Wellbeing of Women in May.

“The menstrual cycle, periods, the menopause, having babies ... you know, we all talk about having babies, but nobody talks about periods, nobody talks about the menopause, why not?” Sophie said at the time, according to a Buckingham Palace statement shared with People.