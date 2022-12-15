What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel: Trump Looks Like 'Such A Loser' He Might Need To Tweak His Name

GOP Governor: Want Biden To Win Again? Nominate Trump In 2024.

Nation's Largest Water Supplier Declares Drought Emergency In California

Uproar At Mizzou Over Right-Wing Student Club Leader's Disturbing Racist Post

'Superman' Actor Henry Cavill Confirms He's Finally Hanging Up His Cape

'Ellen' Producer Urges tWitch, Crew Not To 'Keep In The Pain' In Show's Last Day Vid

Trump Hoarded Most Of The $147 Million In Small-Donor Money He Raised For Himself

Seth Meyers Busts GOP's Crypto Conspiracy Theory In The Silliest Way Possible

Kehlani ‘Sick To My Stomach’ After Alleged Sexual Assault By Fan

Jimmy Fallon Teases The Perfect '90s TV Star For 'Superhero' Trump's Campaign

Historic Portrait Of Nancy Pelosi Unveiled

Prince Harry Says He Hates Himself For How He Handled Dark Period Of Meghan's Mental Health

Entertainment
Prince Harrymeghan markle Prince WilliamKate Middletonthe-royal-family

Royal Family Puts On United Front Hours After 'Harry & Meghan' Bombshells

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a carol service with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The royals came together Thursday for the “Together at Christmas” carol service, organized by the Princess of Wales and the couple’s Royal Foundation.
The royals came together Thursday for the “Together at Christmas” carol service, organized by the Princess of Wales and the couple’s Royal Foundation.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and Queen Camilla presented a united front at Westminster Hall on Thursday, just hours after the final episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries aired.

The royals came together for the “Together at Christmas” carol service, organized by the Princess of Wales and the couple’s Royal Foundation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought along their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also made an appearance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 in London.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 in London.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
King Charles is welcomed by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle upon his arrival with Camilla, Queen Consort.
King Charles is welcomed by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle upon his arrival with Camilla, Queen Consort.
HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, arrive to attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service.
Princess Eugenie of York and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, arrive to attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service.
KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images

The service will recognize “the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK,” per a statement from the Royal Foundation.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others,” the Royal Foundation’s statement read.

The program will be broadcast as “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” for television audiences on Christmas Eve.

The show will be narrated by actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, while the Princess of Wales will introduce the event.

The program is expected to feature the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and more, while William will give a reading at the service.

The royal household has so far remained silent on the final three episodes of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan.” Spokespeople for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace had no comment when reached by HuffPost on Thursday.

Volume II of the series included revelations about William allegedly screaming at Harry during the Sussexes’ royal exit, Harry’s intense regret over how he behaved during Meghan Markle’s mental health struggles, and more.

Other revelations from “Harry & Meghan”:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community