Royal Family Puts On United Front Hours After 'Harry & Meghan' Bombshells

The royals came together for the “Together at Christmas” carol service, organized by the Princess of Wales and the couple’s Royal Foundation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales brought along their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, also made an appearance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15 in London. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

King Charles is welcomed by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle upon his arrival with Camilla, Queen Consort. HENRY NICHOLLS via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie of York and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, arrive to attend the "Together at Christmas" carol service. KIRSTY O'CONNOR via Getty Images

The service will recognize “the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK,” per a statement from the Royal Foundation.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others,” the Royal Foundation’s statement read.

The program will be broadcast as “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” for television audiences on Christmas Eve.

The show will be narrated by actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, while the Princess of Wales will introduce the event.

The program is expected to feature the Westminster Abbey choir, singer Craig David and more, while William will give a reading at the service.

The royal household has so far remained silent on the final three episodes of Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan.” Spokespeople for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace had no comment when reached by HuffPost on Thursday.

Volume II of the series included revelations about William allegedly screaming at Harry during the Sussexes’ royal exit, Harry’s intense regret over how he behaved during Meghan Markle’s mental health struggles, and more.