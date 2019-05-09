Royal Family's Website Makes Major Mistake About Who Archie's Parents Are

Someone made a royal boo-boo.
The royal family’s official website posted a page devoted to the newborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor ― but mistakenly introduced the baby as the “first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.” Those two, of course, are Archie’s uncle and aunt, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton.
Archie’s actual parents are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aka Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle.
People on Twitter pointed out the error.
The website has since corrected the mistake, but Twitter had jokes.