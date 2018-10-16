Royal Photographer Says Prince Harry Will Be 'A Great Dad'

Not long after Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together, Getty royal photographer Chris Jackson posted a sweet photo and message to Prince Harry on Instagram.

“He’s going to be a great dad!” Jackson captioned the photo of Harry playing with a smiling child. Too cute!

Photographers have captured many goofy photos of the prince joking around with children over the years.

Prince Harry goofs around with a child trying to steal his popcorn at the Invictus Games on Sept. 28, 2017.

The palace said that the Harry and Meghan’s royal baby will be due sometime in the spring of 2019. It’s thought that Meghan is currently around 12 weeks pregnant.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” Kensington Palace said.

The couple are currently on a royal tour of Australia. During their first stop in Sydney, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given a little pair of Uggs and a stuffed kangaroo animal by Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said upon receiving the gifts, as reported by People.

PA Wire/PA Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their first baby presents.

In other baby-related royal family news, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, weighing in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

A representative for Middleton told People, “Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well.”