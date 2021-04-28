Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles

Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images

Prince Charles was so taken with Welsh baker Etta Richardson's fruitcake during a visit to Wales that he asked her to make one for his wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles, which took place on April 9, 2005. Richardson continued to sell her fruitcake after the nuptials but rebranded it Etta's Royal Cake.