Photos Of Royal Wedding Cakes Through The Years

Here's a look back at the over-the-top cakes created for the British Royal Family's marriage celebrations over time.

Royal weddings tend to be lavish affairs complete with spectacular flowers, stunning gowns and high-profile guests. If you’ve got a sweet tooth (or just an appreciation for sweet designs), you’ll also be impressed by the wedding cakes on display at these nuptials.

The British royal family, in particular, has been known to serve elaborate cakes at wedding receptions. These creations often include tributes to the family’s history and traditions, as well as nods to the couple’s personal interests.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, we’ve rounded up 17 pictures of royal wedding cakes.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
MATT CROSSICK via Getty Images
London-based baker Sophie Cabot created the tiered red velvet and chocolate cake for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018. The dessert featured a fall motif and ivy sugar work -- a nod to the couple's home at Ivy Cottage.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Claire Ptak, owner of London's Violet Cakes, made a lemon and elderflower cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Meant to embody springtime, the cake was finished with Swiss meringue buttercream and fresh flowers.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
John Stillwell - PA Images via Getty Images
Pastry chef Fiona Cairns made a traditional fruit cake for the London wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. The eight-tier wedding cake was 3 feet tall and weighed about 220 pounds.
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles
Tim Graham Picture Library via Getty Images
Prince Charles was so taken with Welsh baker Etta Richardson's fruitcake during a visit to Wales that he asked her to make one for his wedding to Camilla Parker-Bowles, which took place on April 9, 2005. Richardson continued to sell her fruitcake after the nuptials but rebranded it Etta's Royal Cake.
Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones
Baker Linda Fripp created a 10-foot, seven-tier devil's food cake for Prince Edward's wedding to Sophie Rhys-Jones at Windsor Castle on June 19, 1999.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's London wedding on July 23, 1986, featured a marzipan and rum-soaked cake that stood more than 5 feet tall.
Prince Charles and Diana Spencer
Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images
David Avery, head baker of the Naval Armed Forces, created a traditional fruitcake with cream cheese frosting for the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981.
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips
Royal.uk
Princess Anne's wedding to Capt. Mark Phillips took place on Nov. 14, 1973, and featured a tiered cake topped with a figure of a horse jumper -- a nod to the couple's equestrian careers.
Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy
PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy were married at Westminster Abbey on April 24, 1963. Their wedding featured an impressive three-tiered cake with ornate frosting.
Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Katharine Worsley
PA Images via Getty Images
The catering company Terry's created a 180-pound, 5-foot tall cake for the wedding of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Katharine Worsley on June 8, 1961, in York.
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones
PA Images via Getty Images
J. Lyons & Co. Ltd. created the cake for Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones' wedding on May 6, 1960. The hexagonal cake weighed 150 pounds and featured the princess's coat of arms, the couple's initials and other decorative touches.
Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten
William Sumits via Getty Images
The future Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. Fredrick Schur, chief confectioner of McVitie & Price, designed the four-tier, 9-foot cake, which weighed 500 pounds.
Prince George, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark
R. Wesley via Getty Images
The wedding of Prince George, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark took place on Nov. 22, 1934, and featured a 9-foot cake by McVitie & Price with flower garlands and Grecian-style pillars.
Prince Albert and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon
Topical Press Agency via Getty Images
Huntley & Palmers made a four-tier cake for the wedding of Prince Albert​ and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, later George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, on April 26, 1923, in London. The cake featured tributes to Windsor Castle, St. George's Chapel and the bride's childhood home of Glamis Castle. The cake went on display to the public following the reception.
Princess Louise and John Campbell
Royal.uk
Queen Victoria's fourth daughter, Princess Louise, married John Campbell, the Duke of Argyll (known as the Marquess of Lorne), at Windsor Castle on March 21, 1871. Their wedding cake was decorated with a female figurine on the top tier.
Albert Edward, Prince of Wales, and Princess Alexandra of Denmark
Royal.uk
The future King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra were married at Windsor Castle on March 10, 1863, and celebrated with an elaborately decorated cake.
Queen Victoria and Prince Albert
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
A drawing of a cake made for the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in February 1840.
