The 1 Pose Female Guests Are Pulling At Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Holding onto your hat was so on trend at Friday’s royal wedding between Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank.

As guests arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle to witness Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter tying the knot, most of the female guests were forced to clutch their headwear to prevent them flying away in the wind.

Check it out below:

Reuters Reuters ASSOCIATED PRESS ASSOCIATED PRESS Reuters Reuters PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images Associated Press