These Royal Wedding Memes Will Make You Laugh, Cry And Everything In Between

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank created plenty of meme-ories as they tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday.

Multiple moments from this year’s second British royal wedding trended on Twitter as people picked over the guests’ outfits, the weather, famous attendees, touching times and TV gaffes.

The online banter began before the ceremony even started, as female wedding guests struggled to hold onto their hats in windy weather:

Guests are struggling to hold onto their hats as they battle the 60mph at the #royalwedding in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/StCOds4ZFP — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) October 12, 2018

It inevitably became a meme:

Hold on to your hats everyone! 🙊 The wind is quite something at Windsor Castle!! Not for me though. I'm all cosy at home watching Paw Patrol 🐕 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/uIrekSvwfc — Prince Louis (@PrinceHRHLouis) October 12, 2018

It is a little funny watching everyone arrive for the #RoyalWedding today at Windsor and all the ladies are fighting in the wind to keep their hats on. So far I’ve seen one hat go flying 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/6cxTH8IWJa — BlueBoxGirl (@Blue_Boxgirl) October 12, 2018

This particular clip later went viral in its own right:

Best part of the royal wedding so far 😂😂 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/NtPr2lzVVR — Lauren Webb (@laurennade) October 12, 2018

Model and actor Cara Delevingne’s top hat and suit went down with a storm:

Cara Delevingne is wearing top hat and tails. This is everything I didn’t know I needed 🔥😍🔥😍 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/9YiZCukMMP — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) October 12, 2018

@Caradelevingne love the wedding outfit. Just brilliant xxx — Laura Quigley (@lauraqwriter) October 12, 2018

Just give me 20 pics of Cara Delevingne in that suit please. Okthanksbye — Stephanie Kay (@StephanieKay_00) October 12, 2018

But the headwear donned by Sarah Ferguson, mother of the bride, only earned Harry Potter golden snitch comparisons:

When you've got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2 pic.twitter.com/U6uKx3dgct — BBC Three (@bbcthree) October 12, 2018

Did Sarah ferguson come as the golden snitch pic.twitter.com/2K43V7IwGe — gerard (@gradicalz) October 12, 2018

Why does Sarah Ferguson look like catching her is worth 150 points? #passthequaffle #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/WjBNsosvf7 — Claire (@DearMissClaire) October 12, 2018

Some folks marveled at the seemingly random celebrities in attendance.

Actors Demi Moore and Liv Tyler and singer Ricky Martin, anyone?

Both Ricky Martin and Robbie Williams are at the wedding. The reception is going to turn into an early 2000s hit-parade. 😄 #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/QLKbx8KPuW — kreidy (@kreidy_b) October 12, 2018

Demi Moore? Lol guestlist hella random https://t.co/E7Lwy1V5OJ — Maya (@mayavado) October 12, 2018

why is ricky martin at this wedding? demi moore? this makes zero sense — ciara clemons (@ciaranclem) October 12, 2018

Demi Moore and Princess Eugenie. Such close friends. — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) October 12, 2018

Others, meanwhile, hailed the rare instance of PDA between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Love this rare PDA from Wills and Kate. Of course, have been glued to #RoyalWedding all day. It’s almost time! pic.twitter.com/B7WXABm60o — Tom Marlow (@TomMarlow_) October 12, 2018

Entire office is shouting THEY’RE HOLDING HANDS about Kate and Wills #royalwedding — Antonia Kraskowski (@adulescent) October 12, 2018

The BBC was left red-faced over this subtitling gaffe:

Either the subtitles machine is broken or BBC News are getting rather personal about Princess Eugenie.😮😳#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/oFrlK2cMuX — Ollie Bayliss (@Ollie_Bayliss) October 12, 2018

And singer Andrea Bocelli’s beautiful performances gave viewers all the feels.