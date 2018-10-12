These Royal Wedding Memes Will Make You Laugh, Cry And Everything In Between

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank created plenty of meme-ories as they tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday.
Multiple moments from this year’s second British royal wedding trended on Twitter as people picked over the guests’ outfits, the weather, famous attendees, touching times and TV gaffes.
The online banter began before the ceremony even started, as female wedding guests struggled to hold onto their hats in windy weather:
It inevitably became a meme:
This particular clip later went viral in its own right:
Model and actor Cara Delevingne’s top hat and suit went down with a storm:
But the headwear donned by Sarah Ferguson, mother of the bride, only earned Harry Potter golden snitch comparisons:
Some folks marveled at the seemingly random celebrities in attendance.
Actors Demi Moore and Liv Tyler and singer Ricky Martin, anyone?
Others, meanwhile, hailed the rare instance of PDA between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The BBC was left red-faced over this subtitling gaffe:
And singer Andrea Bocelli’s beautiful performances gave viewers all the feels.