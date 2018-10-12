Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Style & Beauty

Sarah Ferguson’s Harry Potter-Themed Royal Wedding Hat Is A Hilarious Meme

Princess Eugenie of York's mother set Twitter alight with her headwear.
By Lee Moran
10/12/2018 07:07am ET | Updated 16 minutes ago

People on Twitter thought there was something familiar about the hat that Sarah Ferguson wore to the royal wedding of her daughter, Princess Eugenie of York, to Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

Namely, that it *may* have taken inspiration from J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter fantasy novel series.

PA Wire/PA Images

Soon after the Duchess of York arrived for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, folks online were quick to note her headwear’s similarity to a winged golden snitch, which is chased in Rowling’s fictional sport of Quidditch.

Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding
Suggest a correction
MORE:
harry potterRoyal WeddingPrincess Eugenie of YorkhatSarah, Duchess of York