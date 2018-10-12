Sarah Ferguson’s Harry Potter-Themed Royal Wedding Hat Is A Hilarious Meme

People on Twitter thought there was something familiar about the hat that Sarah Ferguson wore to the royal wedding of her daughter, Princess Eugenie of York, to Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

Namely, that it *may* have taken inspiration from J. K. Rowling’s Harry Potter fantasy novel series.

PA Wire/PA Images

Soon after the Duchess of York arrived for the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, folks online were quick to note her headwear’s similarity to a winged golden snitch, which is chased in Rowling’s fictional sport of Quidditch.

When you've got a #RoyalWedding at 11 but Harry Potter has to catch you to win a Quidditch match at 2 pic.twitter.com/U6uKx3dgct — BBC Three (@bbcthree) October 12, 2018

Maybe it's me, but Fergie's hat looks like it came out of the Harry Potter prop closet... https://t.co/nvGE8d90x9 — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) October 12, 2018

@jk_rowling Fergie has just arrived, secret Harry Potter fan? Andrew catch that snitch 😉 pic.twitter.com/Xw34qd3TNS — Nicola Swann (@NicolaSwann1) October 12, 2018

Is it just me or does Fergie's hat look like the Golden Snitch from Harry Potter? pic.twitter.com/wDRqX3bZrT — ♡ Emma ♡ (@MintGreen_15) October 12, 2018