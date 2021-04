"Hospital By The Hill"

Prince Harry wrote a personal forward for Chris Connaughton's "Hospital by the Hill," a children's book for kids who've lost parents or other loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. “While I wish I was able to hug you right now, I hope this story is able to provide you comfort in knowing that you’re not alone," he wrote. "When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support."