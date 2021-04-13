“Royals ― they’re just like us!”

Obviously, that is not true: These are humans who regularly wear ball gowns, live in palaces and take international tours to spend time among “the people.” But occasionally, members of the British royal family reveal interests that overlap with those of us commoners.

Children’s books are one such example. Over the years, Prince William, Princess Eugenie and other royals have shared the books they enjoyed reading as children or have chosen as bedtime entertainment for their own kids. They’ve also officially endorsed or published works for young readers.