“Royals ― they’re just like us!”
Obviously, that is not true: These are humans who regularly wear ball gowns, live in palaces and take international tours to spend time among “the people.” But occasionally, members of the British royal family reveal interests that overlap with those of us commoners.
Children’s books are one such example. Over the years, Prince William, Princess Eugenie and other royals have shared the books they enjoyed reading as children or have chosen as bedtime entertainment for their own kids. They’ve also officially endorsed or published works for young readers.
We’ve rounded up 13 books loved by members of the British royal family for your family’s literary inspiration.
1
"The Gruffalo"
2
"Duck! Rabbit!"
3
"Room On The Broom"
4
"Guess How Much I Love You"
5
"Is Your Mama A Llama"
6
"Winnie-the-Pooh"
7
"Harry Potter"
8
"Mommy Hugs"
9
"Xtraordinary People"
10
"The Giving Tree"
11
"Hospital By The Hill"
12
"The Little Prince"
13
"Little Red"
Simon and Schuster