Ex-NBA Player Who Sported 'Trump Won' Message Spits Hardcore Misogyny On Podcast

Former NBA player Royce White said on a prominent far-right podcast that women have become “too mouthy.”

White earned praise from Trump-world bigwigs including Kari Lake and Rudy Giuliani after he played in the Big3 league on Sunday with “TRUMP WON” written on the side of his head, pushing former President Donald Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 election.

On Monday, White made sexist comments during an appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, as seen in a clip recorded by Raw Story.

“Women have become too mouthy. As the Black man in the room, I’ll say that,” he told Bannon, a former Trump adviser.

He also ranted about the history of the “insertion of women into the workplace.”

Royce White at the Big 3 pic.twitter.com/ObzqgmfHcL — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 9, 2023

White played for the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets in a brief NBA career lasting just three regular season games.

A former Black Lives Matter activist and advocate for better mental health policy in the NBA, White made a sharp pivot to far-right politics after he was introduced to Bannon in 2021, the Washington Post reported last year. He has since appeared dozens of times on “War Room” ― which a study published earlier this year found to be the top peddler of misinformation among political talk shows.

White ran unsuccessfully in a Republican primary last year to challenge Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), whom he said was “not an American” among other smears.