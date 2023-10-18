″Love the fact that you can use them in the freezer and microwave. Very sturdy and the fact that they are stain resistant is a big plus.” — ranita

“These are the first storage containers that actually do what they say they’re going to do. They only had two clasps on them. You can feel the air pop out of your container as you’re pressing down on them, and they just lock so easily and they unlock easily. They are sturdy And durable. I will never use any other storage container ever again. Just this brand and this style.” — Gizmo

“I was skeptical at first because they seem small but they’re just perfect! I was looking for something better quality rather than those plastic ones since they break easily and sometimes leak! Plus they’re much more easy to clean & keeps smell discrete.” — Isabel Serrato

“These containers are such a good quality and look great when stacked in refrigerator. They are clear which makes it easy to see what is inside. When they close they are air tight, which helps to keep the food fresher. Once a week I wash all the fruits and sliced raw vegetables and put them in the containers and they stay fresh.” — doreen

″I have been buying these for several years. They are excellent and the perfect size if you carry lunch to work. Small enough to fit stacked inside your refrigerator and strong enough to take to and from work” — Jovan