HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Say goodbye to that drawer full of mismatched and slightly warped plastic food storage containers and hello to this highly rated cohesive and organized Rubbermaid Brilliance seven-piece set. With two .5-cup, two 1.3-cup and two 3.2-cup containers and one 9.6-cup container, this set gives you everything you need for packing snacks, meal prepping or storing fresh produce in your fridge. And today, it’s 20% off.
Completely airtight and leakproof, this set is made from transparent BPA-free triton plastic that almost feels like glass. They’re light to carry, making them great for taking to work or in the car, and are stain- and odor-resistant, so you never need to worry about them getting a little funky or spend hours trying to scrub away residue.
With two latches on every lid, they keep your food, liquids and ingredients super secure and even have built-in vents so you can microwave food with the lids on, preventing splatters. In addition to the microwave, you can put these in the dishwasher and freezer, and they perfectly stack on top of each other, making them look great and store easily in a cabinet or refrigerator.
If you’re looking to get a jumpstart on meal prepping or are just over looking for a matching lid when you’re packing lunch, grab this set of seven Rubbermaid Brilliance food containers and matching lids on sale today. They have a whopping 4.7-star rating from more than 78,696 customers.
Here are some of the tens of thousands of five-star reviews:
″Love the fact that you can use them in the freezer and microwave. Very sturdy and the fact that they are stain resistant is a big plus.” — ranita
“These are the first storage containers that actually do what they say they’re going to do. They only had two clasps on them. You can feel the air pop out of your container as you’re pressing down on them, and they just lock so easily and they unlock easily. They are sturdy And durable. I will never use any other storage container ever again. Just this brand and this style.” — Gizmo
“I was skeptical at first because they seem small but they’re just perfect! I was looking for something better quality rather than those plastic ones since they break easily and sometimes leak! Plus they’re much more easy to clean & keeps smell discrete.” — Isabel Serrato
“These containers are such a good quality and look great when stacked in refrigerator. They are clear which makes it easy to see what is inside. When they close they are air tight, which helps to keep the food fresher. Once a week I wash all the fruits and sliced raw vegetables and put them in the containers and they stay fresh.” — doreen
″I have been buying these for several years. They are excellent and the perfect size if you carry lunch to work. Small enough to fit stacked inside your refrigerator and strong enough to take to and from work” — Jovan