Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) has called out the Republicans who are now downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection, recalling the fear his GOP colleagues felt as a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s true some GOP members of Congress who are treating Capitol Police like shit were the most scared on the floor,” Gallego tweeted Thursday, appearing to reference the 21 House Republicans who this week voted against honoring police who responded to the violence with a Congressional Gold Medal.

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) “took apart a hand sanitizer station to make into a club,” Gallego remembered. Hice has since claimed the real victims of the riot were Trump’s supporters.

Arizona Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs “were the first to leave the floor,” Gallego wrote. Gosar has since referred to the insurrections as “peaceful patriots.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.), meanwhile, was “screaming like a banshee” as the mob raided Congress, said Gallego. Clyde was also caught on camera desperately trying to barricade a door to the House gallery.

But he’s since compared the rioters to tourists and refused the handshake of one of the officers who was badly beaten in the attack.