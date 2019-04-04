Here's What Happened When A Man Ousted By Me Too Tried To Re-enter Politics

Just months after Nevada made history as the first state with a majority female legislature, a swift return to politics as usual seemed imminent when a former U.S. representative for the state accused of sexual harassment readied himself to re-enter politics by way of the Las Vegas City Council.

But in an unexpected turn of events Tuesday night, that ex-lawmaker, Ruben Kihuen, did not prevail. Instead, Olivia Diaz and Melissa Clary ― the two leading female challengers he faced for the Ward 3 seat ― beat him out and will now progress to the runoff in June.

That was a major moment for organizations that have spoken out against Kihuen, who declined calls for him to resign but did not seek re-election to the House in 2018 after three women came forward with allegations that he’d inappropriately touched them or made sexual advances toward them.

“These women ran incredible races that they can be proud of. We’re proud of them and ready for their leadership. Plain and simple, that’s why they came out on top last night,” Electra Skrzydlewski, Emerge Nevada board president, told HuffPost. Her organization, of which Clary also sits on the board, is dedicated to increasing the number of Democratic women seeking office in the state.

Diaz and Clary, she continued, “ran because there is work that needs to be done in Ward 3, not because it was a convenient race to enter because of the findings of an ethics investigation impacted their career prospects in the era of #MeToo,” she said in reference to Kihuen.

Diaz, a former state assemblywoman, came in first place Tuesday with just over 33 percent of the vote. While Kihuen was expected to nab second place and a spot in the runoff, Clary eked him out of the race at the end with a mere five votes.

“My campaign manager actually called me screaming and yelling, ‘Five votes, five votes,’” she told HuffPost on Thursday, noting that she had stopped watching the numbers come in after the early returns began making her nervous. “I had no idea what she was talking about, so that’s when the shock hit me.”

That thin margin, Skrzydlewski said, is a difficult reminder.

“The returns last night illustrate to me that while some are eager to make the case that it was #TimesUp on his political career, others struggle to condemn his behavior with their vote,” she said.

Clary has declined in interviews to speak extensively about Kihuen, who jumped into the race in January. But his attempt to re-enter office has been one of the more high-profile efforts by a politician to work his way back up after a downfall in the Me Too movement. As skepticism around his campaign captured media attention, Clary’s effort to focus on her own campaign promises hasn’t always been easy.

“It’s challenging because I’ve wanted to run on the issues my district faces and that I strongly feel I’m the most qualified to do the work of a city council member,” she said Thursday. “For me, I felt those were distractions ... I felt that the candidacy he brought just had that baggage, and it wasn’t something I wanted to focus on at all, so I let other people do the talking on that.”

There were plenty of others. After Kihuen announced his candidacy, Nevada Assemblywoman Heidi Swank launched a PAC called “No Means No, Ruben” that had volunteers knocking on doors encouraging Ward 3 residents to vote for anyone else but him. It wasn’t an easy decision, Swank told BuzzFeed News last month, as Kihuen was a mentor to her when she first ran for office.

Diaz’s campaign did not return a request for comment on the significance of Kihuen’s loss.

EMILY’s List, the Democratic advocacy group focused on electing pro-choice women to public office, highlighted the Las Vegas election results as a reminder that the Me Too movement is about more than just ousting bad actors.

It’s “always been about women speaking up, lifting up each other’s voices and demanding more from our leaders and elected officials,” Lucinda Guinn, the organization’s vice president of campaigns, said Thursday. “We’re excited that another woman will be joining the Las Vegas City Council.”